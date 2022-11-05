Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Toronto and much of southern Ontario forecasting strong winds and possible power outages Saturday afternoon.

The statement, issued just after 5 a.m. Saturday, forecasts winds with gusts of up to 80 km/h beginning in the afternoon and continuing into the evening.

“A cold front associated with a strengthening area of low pressure will move across the area this evening,” the statement says. “Loose objects may be tossed by the wind and cause injury or damage.”

It also warns of possible power outages across the city.

Much of southern Ontario – from Niagara to Grey-Bruce to Ottawa – is expected to be hit by strong winds Saturday.

Environment Canada is asking residents to continue to monitor local weather forecasts and to report any severe weather to ONstorm@ec.gc.ca or tweet using #ONStorm.