With temperatures dropping, students at the Toronto District School Board (TDSB) are being advised to bundle up in the next few months as public health recommends that classroom windows be opened to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

In a letter to parents on Thursday, the TDSB said windows will be opened at different times of the day to allow fresh air into classrooms and increase air flow.

Citing Toronto Public Health (TPH), the board said letting fresh air into classes is an important strategy in the fight against the virus because the risk of COVID-19 spread is high in enclosed spaces with poor ventilation for a prolonged period.

“While heating systems will be turned up, we still expect that schools will be cooler than normal,” the board said.

“Please keep this in mind as your child gets ready for school each day by considering an extra layer of clothing to ensure comfort throughout the day.”

TDSB said over the past few months, they have inspected all their mechanical HVAC units, increased the frequency of filter changes and adjusted the units to increase the amount of fresh air and reduce recirculation.

The board also said HEPA air filter units had been added in classrooms where mechanical ventilation is not an option.