

Chris Herhalt , CP24.com





A 37-year-old Ajax man is facing numerous charges after a submachine gun, silencers, handguns and a quantity of cocaine and pills was allegedly seized in a drug raid on his home on Thursday.

OPP officers that make up the provincial weapons enforcement unit, along with officers from Durham Regional Police, searched a home and parked car on Fearn Crescent, in the Kingston Road West and Westney Road South area, on Thursday.

They allegedly seized a fully automatic machine pistol, two silencers, a 9mm handgun and a .22 calibre Smith and Wesson handgun.

Possession of fully automatic firearms and silencers are strictly prohibited in Canada beyond official use in the military and law enforcement.

They also allegedly found a kilogram of Xanax, cocaine, crack cocaine and crystal meth.

The street value of the drugs seized is $58,000.

One suspect, identified as Sajjad Wadiwalla, was arrested and charged with importing a prohibited device, possession of a prohibited device, possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm and possession for the purpose of trafficking.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to email the OPP at PWEU@OPP.ca.