

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Subway service was suspended along a nine-station stretch of Line 2 for a large part of Friday morning.

There was no service between Broadview and Warden stations from just after 10 a.m. until noon due to an injury at track level.

During the closure, shuttle buses were servicing the affected stations

The TTC also said that commuters could travel between Kennedy and Union stations on GO Transit using a TTC fare.

The suspension of service along part of Line 2 came one day after a series of technical difficulties on Line 1 resulted in significant delays during the morning rush hour.