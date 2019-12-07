Sudbury woman killed in Highway 11 crash near Huntsville
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, December 7, 2019 7:03AM EST
HUNTSVILLE, Ont. -- Ontario Provincial Police say a Sudbury woman has been killed in a crash on Highway 11 in Huntsville, Ont,.
They say 41-year-old Keisha Andrews died at the scene after her BMW collided with a cube van around 10:30 a.m. Friday.
Investigators say two people in the cube van were treated at the scene for minor injuries.
No other information was immediately released.