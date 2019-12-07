

The Canadian Press





HUNTSVILLE, Ont. -- Ontario Provincial Police say a Sudbury woman has been killed in a crash on Highway 11 in Huntsville, Ont,.

They say 41-year-old Keisha Andrews died at the scene after her BMW collided with a cube van around 10:30 a.m. Friday.

Investigators say two people in the cube van were treated at the scene for minor injuries.

No other information was immediately released.