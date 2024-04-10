Toronto is in for more sunshine and mild weather today but a “potent” spring storm is on the horizon, CP24’s Meteorologist Bill Coulter says.

The city will see mainly sunny skies this afternoon and a high of 17 C, about seven degrees warmer than the average daytime high for April 10.

“But clouds once again invade this evening in advance of a potent storm,” Coulter said Wednesday. “This broad low will bring wet weather from Wednesday night through Saturday morning.”

Toronto will see periods of rain and a risk of a thunderstorm late in the afternoon on Thursday along with a daytime high of 16 C. More rain is expected on Friday as the temperature drops down to a high of 9 C.

Coulter said Toronto will see a “cool and breezy” start to the weekend with a high of 10 C on Saturday but warmer and brighter weather will follow. A daytime high of 17 C is in the forecast on Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday.