Severe thunderstorm watches have ended in parts of the Greater Toronto Area and central Ontario.

Newmarket, Georgina, Northern York Region, Uxbridge, Beaverton and northern Durham Region were under the weather advisory on Tuesday night, along with Barrie, Collingwood and Orillia, but the watches have now ended.

“Conditions are favourable for the development of dangerous thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts and damaging hail,” Environment Canada said on Tuesday night.

“Severe thunderstorms have developed over a few areas and will likely continue this evening as a cold front approaches.”

Earlier on Tuesday evening, severe thunderstorm warnings were in effect, but they all ended.

It will be mainly sunny in Toronto on Wednesday with a high of 17 C.

Meanwhile, rain is in the forecast for Thursday. Wet conditions continue on Friday with a high of 9 C.