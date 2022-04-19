Travelers trying to get on Sunwing flights are continuing to face-hours long delays today as a computer glitch affecting the airline’s check-in system continues.

On Monday hundreds of passengers were stranded at Pearson International Airport for a good chunk of the day, as Sunwing delayed virtually all of its flights due to the network issue.

In a statement provided to CP24 on Tuesday, the airline said that its “check-in systems provider continues to experience a system outage,” which is in turn affecting its flight operations for a second consecutive day.

It says that staff have been able to manually process approximately 15 flights since yesterday “with the goal to manually process as many more flights as possible today.”

But it says that “additional flight delays can be expected.”

A quick scan of the flight board at Pearson shows numerous delays throughout the day, with some flights that were scheduled for this morning not expected to depart until late tonight.

“Our third-party systems provider, Airline Choice, continues to work with the relevant authorities to find a resolution to the system issue as soon as possible,” the statement from the airline notes. “In the meantime, while we continue to process flights manually, additional flight delays can be expected and customers are advised to sign up for flight alerts on Sunwing.ca.”

The computer glitch affecting the check-in system for Sunwing has impacted flights at all off the airports that the airline services, with some reports of travellers being stranded in the Caribbean for days.

In its statement, Sunwing said that its team “has been working day and night to find alternate ways to get customers to their destination or on return flights home.”

Some travellers, however, have expressed frustration with the level of communication from the airline.

One woman, who was trying to travel to Costa Rica to get married, told CTV News Toronto that her flight was initially supposed to leave on Monday but was delayed repeatedly and now isn’t expected to leave until later today.

“I would just like a lot more transparency and an apology,” Alyssa Deluca said.