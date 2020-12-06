

The Canadian Press





MONTREAL -- Several events will be held today to commemorate the killing of 14 women at Montreal's Ecole Polytechnique 31 years ago.

Survivor Nathalie Provost, Quebec feminist activists and organizers with the 12 Days of Action Against Violence Against Women Committee will speak during a live-streamed ceremony at noon at a Montreal park named in honour of the women.

Fourteen women, many of them engineering students, were killed on December 6, 1989, and more than a dozen people were injured in an attack motivated by the gunman's hatred of feminists.

The massacre is commemorated annually, but this year's events are taking place virtually or without crowds due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fourteen beams of light, representing the Polytechnique victims, will be shone into the sky from a lookout on Mount Royal in Montreal this evening.

Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante, Polytechnique director Philippe Tanguy, and the sister of one of the victims, Catherine Bergeron, will also lay a wreath of roses.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 6, 2020.