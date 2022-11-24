Suspect arrested after morning stabbing in midtown
Police tape at a crime scene. (Credit: Pexels)
Published Thursday, November 24, 2022 11:40AM EST
Police have arrested a suspect following an alleged stabbing in midtown Toronto that sent one person to hospital Thursday morning.
The incident happened near Yonge Street and Eglinton Avenue at around 8:30 a.m.
Police say a victim went into a police station with stab wounds and was transported to hospital with non life-threatening injuries.
The suspect was located and arrested shortly after, according to police.
Police have not provided any details about the circumstances leading up to the stabbing.