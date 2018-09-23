

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Toronto police have arrested one man in connection with a shooting in the northwest part of the city last week.

According to police, at around 2 a.m. on Wednesday, officers found a man suffering from gunshot wounds in the area of Keele Street and Eglinton Avenue West.

Police allege that a 34-year-old man was shot by another man after the pair had gotten into an argument.

In a news release issued Sunday, investigators said Robert William Myers, a 34-year-old Toronto man, was arrested in connection with the case.

He faces a number of charges, including attempted murder, discharging a firearm with intent to endanger life, discharging a firearm recklessly.

Investigators are urging any witnesses to contact police or Crime Stoppers.