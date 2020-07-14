

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A 19-year-old man was arrested at the scene after a knifepoint sexual assault inside a Markham office building on Monday, police say.

According to police, the suspect entered the building on Steeles Avenue near Warden Avenue sometime on Monday and then went into the office of a female employee, locked the door and prevented her from leaving.

They say that the suspect then attacked and sexually assaulted the victim, at one point taking a knife out of his bag.

The victim did manage to get out of the room eventually and called for help, police say.

The suspect was then arrested at the scene.

The victim sustained serious injuries as a result of the attack and was taken to hospital for treatment.

“This incident was a random attack and the victim was not known to the suspect,” York Regional Police said in a news release issued on Tuesday afternoon. “Investigators are releasing an image of the accused to ensure there are no additional victims.”

Joshua Jones, 19, of Toronto, is charged with sexual assault causing bodily harm, forcible confinement and possession of a weapon.

Police say that they are appealing to any additional witnesses who have not yet spoken with investigators to come forward.