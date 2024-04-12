Suspect arrested in deadly North York stabbing
Published Friday, April 12, 2024 11:57AM EDT
Toronto police say a suspect involved in a deadly stabbing outside a commercial plaza in North York last weekend has been arrested.
Police were called to the area of Bathurst Street and Wilson Avenue just after 6 a.m. Saturday for reports of a man with serious injuries on a roadway.
Investigators said two men were involved in an altercation in front of a commercial plaza when one was stabbed with a sharp-edged weapon.
Emergency crews attempted life-saving measures when they arrived, but the man was pronounced dead a short time later.
The victim was identified by police as 51-year-old Jolly An of Toronto, the city’s 19th homicide victim this year.
Earlier this week, police identified 67-year-old Alfonso Corpuz, who was described as armed and dangerous, as a suspect.
On Friday, police announced Corpuz had been arrested a day earlier and charged with second-degree murder in connection with the stabbing.
Corpuz is scheduled to appear in a Toronto courtroom on Friday.