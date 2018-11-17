

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Peel Regional Police are searching for a minivan after a suspect carjacked it in Mississauga Saturday afternoon and sped off with a 96-year-old woman still inside.

Police say that they were called to North Service and Dixie roads at 1:57 p.m. for a report of a carjacking.

“The driver stepped out of the vehicle and saw the suspect get in the vehicle and drive away,” Const. Iryna Yashnyk told CP24.

Investigators allege a male suspect entered a blue Toyota Sienna minivan with 96-year-old Marjory Thomas sitting inside and drove away from the scene.

The vehicle, bearing the license plate number BXVW 485, was last seen at the corner of The Queensway East and Camilla Road.

The suspect is described as a white male, between 20 and 30 years-old, with a medium build and short brown hair.

Thomas is described as five-feet-tall, weighing about 160 pounds, with white permed short hair. She was wearing a powder blue coat, black pants and black shoes.

She typically uses a wheelchair.

Yashnyk said all available police resources including tatical and canine officers are out looking for the van.

Anyone with information is asked to call police immediately.