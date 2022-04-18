Peel Regional Police have charged a suspect in connection with two overnight incidents, including an alleged carjacking in which a suspect pretended his hammer was a gun.

In a news release Monday, police said a male suspect went to a home in the area of Woodward Avenue and Centre Street North in Brampton at around 3:50 a.m.

Police said the suspect allegedly assaulted two victims with a hammer after he got into an argument with them. He then fled the area.

Neither victim was injured.

Then just after 5:30 a.m., police responded to a business in the area of Bovaird Drive and Mountainash Road for a call about an armed carjacking.

“A man entered a running vehicle, and upon the victim's return to his car, the man pointed what was believed to be a firearm in the victim's direction,” Peel police said in their release.

The man then fled the area in the stolen vehicle, police said.

The item was later determined to be a hammer rather than a gun, police said.

The victim was not physically injured.

According to police, the victim’s vehicle was located shortly after 8:00 a.m. at the Sri Guru Singh Sabha near Derry Road and Airport Road in Mississauga.

“At this time, the male was seen entering the Gurdwara,” investigators said. “Police searched the building and located and arrested a male matching the description.”

Police said 33-year-old Manpreet Singh has been charged with two counts of assault with a weapon, robbery, breach of probation, and failing to comply with a court order.

He was held for a bail hearing and made a court appearance in Brampton earlier today.

Police said the events are believed to be "an isolated incident” and that the victims were not targeted.

Sri Guru Singh Sabha Malton President Daljit Singh Sekhon thanked Peel police in a statement

"I would like to thank the Peel Regional Police for their quick action to bring this potentially dangerous situation to a safe conclusion this morning, with the safety of our community and our congregation in mind,” he said.