York Regional Police (YRP) have charged a 39-year-old man following an alleged incident of voyeurism at a church in Richmond Hill over the weekend.

On Sunday, police were called to a church on Bayview Avenue, south of 19th Avenue.

“Officers learned that on August 11, 2023, a male suspect was in the women’s washroom at the church and took a photo of a 5-year-old child while she was using the washroom,” YRP said in a press release.

“Through the investigation, officers identified the suspect and he was arrested.”

Shahin Babaei-Baghbaderani, of Richmond Hill, has been charged with one count of voyeurism.

Investigators have released a photo of the accused and are urging anyone with information or any additional victims to contact police, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

Police say the investigation into the incident is ongoing.