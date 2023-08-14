Suspect charged after photo taken of 5-year-old girl in church bathroom: police
Shahin Babaei-Baghbaderani, of Richmond Hill, has been charged with one count of voyeurism. (York Regional Police)
Published Monday, August 14, 2023 4:15PM EDT
York Regional Police (YRP) have charged a 39-year-old man following an alleged incident of voyeurism at a church in Richmond Hill over the weekend.
On Sunday, police were called to a church on Bayview Avenue, south of 19th Avenue.
“Officers learned that on August 11, 2023, a male suspect was in the women’s washroom at the church and took a photo of a 5-year-old child while she was using the washroom,” YRP said in a press release.
“Through the investigation, officers identified the suspect and he was arrested.”
Shahin Babaei-Baghbaderani, of Richmond Hill, has been charged with one count of voyeurism.
Investigators have released a photo of the accused and are urging anyone with information or any additional victims to contact police, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.
Police say the investigation into the incident is ongoing.