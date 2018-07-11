

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





A 23-year-old man is facing charges in connection with the alleged sexual assault of a girl at a home daycare in Richmond Hill.

Police began investigating on June 21 after receiving a report about alleged sexual assaults against a girl between 2014 and 2018.

According to police, the alleged sex assaults took place at a home daycare operated by the suspect’s family at their residence in the area of Bayview and Palmer avenues.

A suspect was arrested in connection with the case on June 22.

Karim Saad of Richmond Hill has been charged with five counts of sexual assault and five counts of sexual interference – under 16.

Police said the suspect has been around children for many years and they are asking that any other possible witnesses or victims come forward to speak with investigators.