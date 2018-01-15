

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Toronto police have charged a 52-year-old man who was wanted in connection with a series of assaults in the Toronto’s Niagara neighbourhood.

The alleged assaults occurred between Dec. 10 and Jan. 10 near Stadium Road and Lake Shore Boulevard West.

In one of the incidents, the suspect was arguing with a woman when he allegedly grabbed her and held her down. According to police, the man took out a knife and made a death threat.

Police were called to the scene, but the man fled before officers arrived.

Investigators released a photo of a suspect and identified him on Jan. 14 in the hopes that the public could help track him down. A suspect was arrested the later the same day.

Gregor Beresford has been charged with uttering threats and three counts of assault. He was scheduled to make a court appearance Monday morning.