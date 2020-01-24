

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A 37-year-old man has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of a woman pulled from a burning apartment in Scarborough last week.

Firefighters were called to an apartment building at 25 Bay Mills Boulevard, located in the area of Warden and Sheppard avenues, at around 3 a.m. on Jan. 13.

They arrived to find an 18th floor unit fully engulfed in flames and inside the apartment was 49-year-old Maryna Kudzianiuk, who was critically injured.

Sources previously told CP24 that Kudzianiuk was found in a bathtub suffering from obvious trauma.

She was rushed to hospital in critical condition but later died.

Kudzianiuk’s death was ruled a homicide after an autopsy, which was conducted the following day.

On Friday, investigators confirmed that a suspect has been arrested in the case.

Police say Toronto man Ricardo Miraballes is facing one count of first-degree murder and is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.

“Detectives are urging anyone who had contact with Ricardo Miraballes prior to Monday, January 13, 2020, to speak to Homicide Squad,” police said in a news release issued Friday.