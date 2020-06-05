York Regional Police have issued an arrest warrant after a suspect allegedly broke into a couple’s Newmarket home, grabbed a knife and stole items out of their bedroom as they slept.

Police were called to a home on Adams Place, near Yonge Street and Davis Drive, at around 7:45 a.m. on Saturday, May 23 after the homeowners discovered there had been a break-in overnight.

Surveillance cameras inside and outside the home captured a suspect at the entrance and inside the kitchen and on Friday, police released some of the video.

According to police, a lone male suspect approached the home just before 3 a.m. Police said he entered two unlocked vehicles in the driveway before forcing his way into the home through French doors at the front of the house.

“The suspect entered the kitchen, took a large knife and tucked it in the waistband of his pants, then proceeded through the house,” police said in a news release.

The suspect then went into the homeowners’ bedroom as they slept and stole a cellphone and cash.

The homeowners did not wake up during the break-in and only discovered the incident in the morning, police said.

 

Police told CP24.com that there is nothing so far to indicate that the homeowners were targeted

Investigators said Friday that they have identified the suspect through tips from the community via Crime Stoppers.

York Regional Police say 19-year-old Justin Plant, of no fixed address, is now wanted in connection with the break-in. He is described as a white male with short, dark hair and a heavy build. He has a tattoo on the inside of his left forearm.

Police are urging Plant to contact a lawyer and turn himself in.

Police believe he has ties to Newmarket and Toronto.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS.