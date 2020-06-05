York Regional Police have issued an arrest warrant after a suspect allegedly broke into a couple’s Newmarket home, grabbed a knife and stole items out of their bedroom as they slept.

Police were called to a home on Adams Place, near Yonge Street and Davis Drive, at around 7:45 a.m. on Saturday, May 23 after the homeowners discovered there had been a break-in overnight.

Surveillance cameras inside and outside the home captured a suspect at the entrance and inside the kitchen and on Friday, police released some of the video.

According to police, a lone male suspect approached the home just before 3 a.m. Police said he entered two unlocked vehicles in the driveway before forcing his way into the home through French doors at the front of the house.

“The suspect entered the kitchen, took a large knife and tucked it in the waistband of his pants, then proceeded through the house,” police said in a news release.

The suspect then went into the homeowners’ bedroom as they slept and stole a cellphone and cash.

The homeowners did not wake up during the break-in and only discovered the incident in the morning, police said.