Toronto police have released an image of a suspect after a reported sexual assault at Finch subway station.

A release issued by the Toronto Police Service said the incident occurred at 6 p.m. on Friday. Police said a woman was near the east side exit of the station when a man, walking in the same hallway, sexually assaulted her.

The man fled northbound, they said.

Police described the suspect as a man with a full black beard. He is approximately five feet nine inches tall and weighs an estimated 170 pounds they said. At the time of the incident, he was wearing a grey blanket or shawl with red and blue stripes around his upper body, a white shirt, black sunglasses, black pants, black shoes, a blue backpack and had a large bag.

An image of the suspect was included in Sunday’s release. Anyone with relevant information is being asked by police to contact investigators at 416-808-3200. Tips can also be made anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or www.222tips.com.