

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Toronto police are trying to identify a suspect who allegedly assaulted a young woman who was wearing a medical mask on a bus.

The alleged incident happened on Feb. 7 at around 2:30 p.m. in the area of Bloor and Sherbourne streets.

According to police, a 24-year-old woman was on a bus on the TTC’s 75 Sherbourne route when a man began insulting her for her use of a medical mask.

After the woman took a picture of the man, he grabbed her in an effort to get her camera, police said.

Police told CP24.com they could not speculate about any possible motive or whether the incident had anything to do with current anxieties around the coronavirus outbreak.

“We are investigating all avenues,” Const. David Hopkinson said.

Police have released a photo of the suspect and are asking anyone who witnessed the incident to come forward to speak with investigators.

The suspect is described as a white male in his 40s with an average height, and medium build. He was clean-shaven and was wearing metal-framed glasses, a black hooded winter coat with fur on the hood, blue jeans, and a black toque.