Suspect sexually assaulted woman at knifepoint while walking along Toronto trail: police
Published Saturday, July 13, 2024 5:25PM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, July 14, 2024 4:57PM EDT
Toronto police are searching for a man who allegedly sexually assaulted a woman at knifepoint while walking along a trail in Scarborough Saturday morning.
Police say they responded to a call for a person with a knife near Guildwood Parkway and Galloway Road at 10:30 a.m.
Responding officers learned that a woman was walking on a trail when a man approached her from behind.
He allegedly brandished a knife and sexually assaulted the woman. The man later fled the area.
Police released a description of the suspect on Saturday afternoon, saying he is white, 25 to 35 years old, with a thin build and shoulder-length curly reddish-brown hair.
He was last seen wearing a red basketball jersey and black pants.
Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 416-808-7474 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or www.222tips.com.