Peel police have released a photo of a suspect wanted in connection with an assault at a convenience store in Mississauga last week.

Police said a man attended a store in the area of Dixie Road and Rathburn Road East on the morning of May 3 and allegedly uttered death threats before assaulting an employee.

He is described as white, between five-foot-eight and five-foot-ten, with a medium build and short black hair.

Police are asking anyone with information on the suspect's identity or the incident to contact 905-453-2121 ext. 1233 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).