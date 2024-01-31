Toronto police are asking for the public’s help locating a suspect who allegedly stabbed a man in the city’s west end two months ago.

Police said they were called for a stabbing in the area of College Street and Ossington Avenue on Nov. 17.

According to police, two men, who were known to each other, got into a fight, and one allegedly brandished a knife and stabbed the other.

The suspect fled the area. Meanwhile, the victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.

On Wednesday, police identified the suspect as 23-year-old Abdirahman Ahmed and released a photo of him.

He is wanted for aggravated assault, assault with a weapon and disobeying a lawful order of the court. Ahmed is described as about six-foot-tall with a thin build and black hair.

Police ask anyone with information is asked to contact them at 416-808-1400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or www.222tips.com.