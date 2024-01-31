Suspect sought after fight ends in stabbing in Toronto's west end
Abdirahman Ahmed, 23, is wanted in an aggravated assault investigation. (Toronto Police Service)
Published Wednesday, January 31, 2024 5:07PM EST
Toronto police are asking for the public’s help locating a suspect who allegedly stabbed a man in the city’s west end two months ago.
Police said they were called for a stabbing in the area of College Street and Ossington Avenue on Nov. 17.
According to police, two men, who were known to each other, got into a fight, and one allegedly brandished a knife and stabbed the other.
The suspect fled the area. Meanwhile, the victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.
On Wednesday, police identified the suspect as 23-year-old Abdirahman Ahmed and released a photo of him.
He is wanted for aggravated assault, assault with a weapon and disobeying a lawful order of the court. Ahmed is described as about six-foot-tall with a thin build and black hair.
Police ask anyone with information is asked to contact them at 416-808-1400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or www.222tips.com.