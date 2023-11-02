Toronto police have identified the suspect who allegedly hit a GO Train passenger in the face with a heavy object in an unprovoked attack over the weekend.

It happened on Sunday, at around 1:50 p.m., on the train between Milliken and Agincourt stations on the Stouffville Line.

Police said the suspect hit a passenger in the face with an unidentified heavy object in an unprovoked attack. The suspect disembarked the train at Agincourt Station before fleeing south toward Sheppard Avenue.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

On Thursday evening, police identified the suspect as 33-year-old Paul Thomas, who is wanted for assault with a weapon and aggravated assault charges.

Police warn if he is located to not approach him and call 911 immediately.

Anyone with information about the incident or whereabouts is asked to call police at 416-808-4200 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 416-222-TIPS (8477).