A man wanted in a 2020 drive-by shooting is also now being sought by Toronto police for allegedly holding a gun to a woman’s head and threatening her in an underground parking garage in North York earlier this week.

Officers responded to an unknown trouble call early Monday morning in the area of Sheppard Avenue East and Yorkland Road, near Highway 404.

Police say a woman was returning to her parked vehicle in the underground garage when she was approached by a man who had exited his white Dodge Charger.

The man was allegedly holding a pistol and put it to the woman’s head before threatening her.

Police say the man took the woman to a nearby gas station, and she was able to call 911 from there.

When officers arrived at the scene, the man rammed his vehicle into a marked police scout car and fled the area.

On Friday, police identified the suspect as 39-year-old Usman Kassim.

He is wanted for two counts of attempted murder, criminal harassment, pointing a firearm, uttering death threat, dangerous operation of conveyance, and flight from police.

Kassim is described as six-foot-four, weighs 180 pounds, with an athletic build and a shaved head.

Police say his white Dodger Charger will have damage to the front end.

Kassim is also wanted by police in connection with a drive-by shooting on April 1, 2020, in the area of Leslie Street and Sheppard Avenue East.

Police allege Kassim was driving a grey SUV when he fired a gun at the occupants of another car as he went past them.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-3300 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).