Toronto police are asking for the public’s help as they work to identify a suspect who allegedly wrote hateful messaging on the window of a store in North York late last week.

On Oct. 2 at about 10 p.m., police were called to the Willowdale area, near Yonge Street and Finch Avenue West, for reports of mischief at a retail business.

At the scene, officers found anti-LGBTQS2+ and anti-Hindu messaging scrawled on a store window.

Police then launched a hate-motivated mischief investigation.

A suspect has since been identified as a male with a medium build, light-coloured hair to his shoulders and a full beard. He appears to be left-handed and was last seen wearing black clothing and a toque.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact police at 416-808-3200, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.222tips.com.