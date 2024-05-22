Toronto police are investigating a stabbing in the city’s west end Wednesday afternoon that sent one man to the hospital.

Police say they received a call shortly after 4:30 p.m. for a stabbing in the area of Dufferin Street and Dufferin Park Avenue, south of Bloor Street West.

Officers arrived to locate a man in his 20s with non-life-threatening injuries, police say. The victim was taken to the hospital, and his condition is unknown.

Meanwhile, police say they are looking for one suspect and have released limited description.

The circumstances that led to the stabbing are not known.