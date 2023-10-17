Suspect sought after one person stabbed in The Beaches
Toronto police are on the scene of a stabbing on Kingston Road near Waverly Road. (Chopper 24)
Share:
Published Tuesday, October 17, 2023 4:42PM EDT
Toronto police are investigating a stabbing in The Beaches that left one man injured on Tuesday afternoon.
It occurred in the area of Kingston and Waverly Roads, east of Woodbine Avenue, shortly before 3 p.m.
When officers arrived on the scene, they located a male victim with a stab wound. He was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police said the suspect fled in a grey sedan, last seen eastbound on Kingston Road.