Toronto police are investigating a stabbing in The Beaches that left one man injured on Tuesday afternoon.

It occurred in the area of Kingston and Waverly Roads, east of Woodbine Avenue, shortly before 3 p.m.

When officers arrived on the scene, they located a male victim with a stab wound. He was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the suspect fled in a grey sedan, last seen eastbound on Kingston Road.