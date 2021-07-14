

CP24.com





Police have released a surveillance camera image of a suspect wanted after several people were lit on fire in a Toronto subway station this week.

At about 2 p.m. on Tuesday, police say they were called to Ossington Subway Station for a disturbance inside.

Investigators say a man holding a butane lighter approached three different people in the station and attempted to light their clothes on fire.

One man suffered minor burns as a result.

The suspect then left the station.

He is described as a man in his 20s with a thin build.

He was last seen wearing a purple t-shirt with black sleeves, black jeans, a black trucker-style baseball cap with a white design on the front, and white and black shoes.

He was also carrying a grey sweater and a grey backpack with orange stitching.

Anyone with information is asked to call 14 Division.