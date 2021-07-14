Suspect sought after people set on fire inside Ossington subway station
A man wanted in an assault with weapon investigation is shown inside Ossington Station on July 13, 2021. (TPS)
Police have released a surveillance camera image of a suspect wanted after several people were lit on fire in a Toronto subway station this week.
At about 2 p.m. on Tuesday, police say they were called to Ossington Subway Station for a disturbance inside.
Investigators say a man holding a butane lighter approached three different people in the station and attempted to light their clothes on fire.
One man suffered minor burns as a result.
The suspect then left the station.
He is described as a man in his 20s with a thin build.
He was last seen wearing a purple t-shirt with black sleeves, black jeans, a black trucker-style baseball cap with a white design on the front, and white and black shoes.
He was also carrying a grey sweater and a grey backpack with orange stitching.
Anyone with information is asked to call 14 Division.