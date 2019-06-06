

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Durham Regional Police say they are searching for a suspect after a 58-year-old man was stabbed in the thigh during a road rage incident with another motorist that started in a Pickering Wal-Mark parking lot on Wednesday night.

Officers were called to Notion Road, east of the Wal-Mart off of Pickering Parkway, at 7:15 p.m. for a report of a stabbing.

The 58-year-old male victim told officers he was involved in an argument with a man in the Wal-Mart parking lot.

He then got in his red Hyundai Sante Fe SUV and drove to Notion Road and stopped at a red light.

He told officers the man he argued with earlier pulled up alongside him, got out of his car, approached him and stabbed him several times in the “upper leg.”

The suspect then got back in his car and fled after several passersby intervened.

The victim was taken to a local hospital where he was treated for serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers described the suspect as a black male in his 20s, short in stature.

He was driving a newer model Volvo S60 sedan.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Hawkes at 1-888-579-1520, ext. 2528.