Suspect sought after stabbing in Brampton
Published Friday, July 28, 2023 7:46PM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, July 29, 2023 12:33PM EDT
Police are searching for a suspect following a stabbing in Brampton, Ont.
Peel police say it happened in the area of Steeles Avenue and Chinguacousy Road.
The victim was taken to a hospital in life-threatening condition, according to paramedics.
In an update, police told CP24 the victim's injuries were non-life-threatening.
No suspect information has been released.