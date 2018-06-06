

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Police are searching for a suspect wanted in connection with a stabbing at an East York hospital on Tuesday afternoon.

According to investigators, a man was at Michael Garron Hospital, located near Cowell and Mortimer avenues, at around 2 p.m. when he walked up to a 62-year-old man in the emergency department.

Police say the suspect then took out a knife and stabbed the man before fleeing the area on foot.

He was last spotted walking westbound away from the hospital, police say.

The suspect, who has been identified by investigators as 31-year-old Toronto resident Andy Metatawabin, is facing charges including assault causing bodily harm and threatening death.

He has been described by police as five-foot-nine and approximately 185 pounds. He was last seen wearing a long-sleeve grey shirt, dark pants, dark footwear, and a bandage on his head.

Investigators ask anyone with information on the suspect’s whereabouts to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.