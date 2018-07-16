

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Durham Regional Police are trying to identify a suspect who allegedly sexually assaulted a teen at an Oshawa mall last month.

Police say at around 5 p.m. on June 30, a teenage girl was walking with a friend in the Oshawa Centre, located on King Street West, when she was approached by an unknown man. The suspect, police allege, touched the girl inappropriately and continued to follow her as she left the mall.

Minutes later, police say the suspect once again touched the girl inappropriate before fleeing back inside the shopping centre.

The victim, according to investigators, did not suffer any physical injuries.

Police have described the suspect as a white male in his late teens. He is believed to be about five-foot-seven and has long, dirty-blond hair with a “scruffy appearance.” He was seen wearing a brown or grey shirt, khaki shorts, a baseball cap, and was carrying a long board.

Anyone with information about the incident or the suspect is asked to contact investigators at Durham Regional Police’s Major Crime- Sexual Assault unit or Crime Stoppers anonymously.