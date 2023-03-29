Toronto police are looking for a suspect who allegedly assaulted two people on the TTC in separate incidents.

Police said on the afternoon of Dec. 2, 2022, a woman on board a subway train at Bloor Station assaulted an individual.

The second incident occurred last Sunday evening. Police said a woman was on a TTC bus in the area of Keele Street and Donald Avenue when she assaulted another passenger.

On Wednesday, police released a photo of the female suspect, identified as 29-year-old Nimo Umar Gayad.

She is wanted on nine charges, including three counts of assault, one count of assault with a weapon and one count of aggravated assault.

Police said Gayad is believed to be armed and dangerous, so if anyone locates her, they should not approach and instead call 911.

Police are also asking anyone with information on her whereabouts to call them at 416-808-1200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or www.222tips.com.