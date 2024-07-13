Toronto police are searching for a man who allegedly sexually assaulted a woman at knifepoint while walking along a trail in Scarborough Saturday morning.

Police say they responded to a call for a person with a knife near Guildwood Parkway and Galloway Road at 10:30 a.m.

Responding officers learned that a woman was walking on a trail when a man approached her from behind.

He allegedly brandished a knife and sexually assaulted the woman. The man later fled the area.

Police released a description of the suspect on Saturday afternoon, saying he is white, 25 to 35 years old, with a thin build and shoulder-length curly reddish-brown hair.

He was last seen wearing a red basketball jersey and black pants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 416-808-7474 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or www.222tips.com.