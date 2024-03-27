A woman suffered serious injuries when a man struck her with a piece of wood on board a TTC bus in Etobicoke this morning, Toronto police say.

It happened near Islington Avenue and The Queensway shortly before 5:30 a.m.

Police say the female victim was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The man, who was unknown to the victim, fled the area, police say.

No suspect description has been released.

In a statement, the TTC said it is saddened and appalled by the attack.

“Our thoughts are with the victim at this time for a full and speedy recovery. As always, we will assist police in the course of their investigation,” the transit agency said.

“While criminal incidents on the TTC are declining, we do not and must not take that for granted.”