A suspect in two seemingly random slashing attacks in downtown Toronto last week has been arrested, CP24 has learned.

The suspect was taken into custody on Tuesday morning, with news of his arrest surfacing just moments after police held a news conference to make a public appeal for information in the case.

Police said during that news conference that the victims in the recent attacks both appeared to be living on the street, though they refused to speculate on whether they may have been targeted for that reason.

They did say that neither victim said a word to their attacker before being slashed.

“Both of these attacks were unprovoked,” Insp. Kathlin Seremetkovs told reporters at the news conference, noting that police had reached out to local shelters to advise them about the incidents.

The first incident happened in the Dundas and Victoria streets area at around 7:30 a.m. on Friday.

Police say the victim was standing outside a business when the suspect allegedly approached from behind and slashed them in the face with an edged weapon.

It is alleged that the same suspect then attacked a victim who was sleeping outside near Yonge and Adelaide streets at around 5:45 a.m. on Sunday, again slashing them in the face with an edged weapon.”

Both victims were treated in hospital but have since been released.

During the earlier news conference, Seremetkovs expressed concern about the seemingly unprovoked nature of the attacks and said that police were “extremely motivated” to identify the attacker.

“We are increasing patrols as much as possible so that we can identify and apprehend this individual before any further harm is done to members of our community,” she said.

Matthew McLellan, 21, of Toronto, will be charged with two counts of aggravated assault and two counts of aggravated assault with a weapon.