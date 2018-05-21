

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Police are searching for a suspect wanted in connection with two separate stabbings at a TTC station and on board a TTC bus on Sunday.

The first incident occurred at around 3:40 a.m. on Sunday in the area of Islington Avenue and Winnipeg Road, near Bloor Street West.

Police say the man boarded a TTC bus in the area and was subsequently involved in a verbal altercation with the bus driver.

At one point, police say the suspect broke the head off of a toothbrush and stabbed the driver in the cheek.

The man fled the area southbound on Islington Avenue.

At around 4 p.m. later that day, police say the same suspect stabbed a 46-year-old man at Spadina Station in an unprovoked attack.

Police allege the suspect approached the victim from behind in a pedestrian tunnel and stabbed him with an unknown object before fleeing the station.

The suspect has been described as a male between the ages of 25 and 40, who is of average height and build, and has brown, shoulder-length hair. He was wearing a camouflage baseball hat, a white and blue Blue Jays jersey, camouflage shorts, brown shoes, as well as a wristband on his left wrist and a watch on his right wrist.

The man, police say, is believed to be violent, armed, and dangerous and investigators are asking anyone who spots him to call 911 immediately.

Anyone with information about the incidents can contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.