Toronto police are looking for a suspect in connection with a sexual assault at Islington Subway Station earlier this month.

On Nov. 9, a woman was on the escalator at Islington Subway Station when she was approached from behind by an unknown man at around 6:20 p.m.

Then the man sexually assaulted her, police say.

The man fled the station and was last seen going east.

He is described as 25 to 30 years old, standing between 5’7” and 5’9” tall, with a dark complexion and frizzy hair tied in a bun.

He was last seen wearing black shoes, tan coloured pants, a grey t-shirt, a black zip-up hoodie, a black backpack and a blue surgical mask.

Police have released security images of the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-1100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).