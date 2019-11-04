

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A 35-year-old man wanted in connection with a double homicide in Hamilton over the weekend was found dead at a Brantford hotel early Monday morning, police have confirmed.

Police said investigators tracked down 35-year-old homicide suspect David Thomson at a hotel in Brantford early this morning and with the help of the Brantford Police Service, officers “quickly secured the immediate area of the hotel.”

Police say Thomson was later found dead in his hotel room.

The province police watchdog, which is called in to investigate any incident involving police and members of the public that results in death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault, has now invoked its mandate.

On Sunday night, Hamilton police said investigators were searching for Thomson after the lifeless bodies of two people were found inside their home on Towercrest Drive, located near Upper Wellington Street and Lincoln Alexander Parkway, on Saturday night.

Police said the victims, who have now been identified as 62-year-old Donald Lowe and 32-year-old Cheryl Nicholl, had been shot and were likely killed on Friday night or early Saturday morning.

Investigators said they believe the victims were targeted.

A post-mortem will be conducted on the two victims on Monday, police said.

Police say they are no longer searching for any other suspects in connection with the double murder.