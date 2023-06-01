Toronto police say one person was arrested outside of a school in the Upper Beaches early Thursday and a firearm was recovered, but no injuries were reported.

Toronto police said they received a report about an armed male suspect in the area of Kellner Court and Edgewood Grove, in the area of Coxwell Avenue and Dundas Street East, around 8:55 a.m.

Officers tracked down the man and arrested him outside Bowmore Road Junior & Senior Public School, and also located a firearm, police told CP24.com.

“There was no danger to the students of the school,” police said.

In a note sent out to families, the school’s principal said she was told that police had apprehended the suspect near the school and that he was in possession of a replica gun.

She said there was no threat to school safety and that the “school day continued as usual.”

Local residents reported seeing a heavy police presence in the area and one family reported that their son ran from the suspect, thinking he was chasing him as he tried to evade police.

However police said the incident was not related to the school, and there was no hold and secure order issued.

Still, the incident left some families shaken. The school also saw a fire less than a month ago on May 4. The school was evacuated in that incident, but no one was injured.