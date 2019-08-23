

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A suspected impaired driver was taken into custody following a single-vehicle crash in the city’s Wychwood Park neighbourhod overnight.

It happened at around 2:30 a.m. on Davenport Road east of Christie Street.

Reports from the scene indicate that a vehicle toppled a wooden hydro pole, hit a parked car and then came to a rest after crashing into a light pole.

No serious injuries were reported as a result of the crash.

Davenport Road is closed in both directions between Christie and Bathurst streets while crews repair the hydro pole.