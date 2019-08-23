Suspected impaired driver arrested after Davenport Road crash
Chris Fox, CP24.com
Published Friday, August 23, 2019 7:19AM EDT
Last Updated Friday, August 23, 2019 8:19AM EDT
A suspected impaired driver was taken into custody following a single-vehicle crash in the city’s Wychwood Park neighbourhod overnight.
It happened at around 2:30 a.m. on Davenport Road east of Christie Street.
Reports from the scene indicate that a vehicle toppled a wooden hydro pole, hit a parked car and then came to a rest after crashing into a light pole.
No serious injuries were reported as a result of the crash.
Davenport Road is closed in both directions between Christie and Bathurst streets while crews repair the hydro pole.