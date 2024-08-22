Toronto police are looking for three suspects caught on camera throwing Molotov cocktails into a store in Liberty Village early Wednesday morning.

Police have released a video showing the incident that occurred in the East Liberty Street and Hanna Avenue area. Officers were initially called for a fire at a store.

Three suspects approached the store, and one of them smashed the front window with an unknown object, police said.

In the video, the suspects are seen lighting up Molotov cocktails and throwing them into the store, causing a fire.

Another person seen in the video riding his bike is believed to be the fourth suspect, who police say was acting as a lookout. All later fled the area.

Toronto Fire crews shortly responded and knocked down the fire. Police said no injuries were reported.

On Thursday, police released descriptions of what the suspects were wearing but did not have information on their physical attributes.

One was wearing a black hoody, black face mask, light-coloured sweatpants, black shoes and black gloves. Two suspects had on a black hoody, black face mask, black pants, black shoes and black gloves.

The fourth suspect riding a bike was wearing a dark blue hoody, black face mask, black pants, black shoes, blue gloves, and a red gym bag.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-1400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or www.222tips.com.