York Regional Police have released surveillance footage showing a violent struggle between a victim and two would-be carjackers in Markham as they search for the suspects.

The incident happened at a parking garage in the area of Enterprise Boulevard and Birchmount Road at around 8 p.m. on Aug. 31.

In the video released by police, a Mercedes SUV is seen driving into the parking garage, followed by a white Honda Civic. The driver of the SUV then rounds a corner and backs into a parking spot and the sedan quickly mirrors the movement, parking in the spot right beside her.

The video then cuts to the woman in the parking lot, backing away from two suspects, dressed all in black.

According to police, the victim had just parked when she was approached by two males who demanded the keys to her vehicle.

In the video, the suspects tackle the woman to the ground as she tries to flee. The video then cuts to a frame of one of the suspects running away from the victim’s car.

Police said the suspect eventually fled the area without the vehicle. The victim was not seriously injured.

The first suspect is described as a male with a thin build. He was wearing a black-hooded sweatshirt, black pants, black mask and black sneakers. The second suspect is described as a dark-skinned male with a thin build, curly hair and a tattoo on his right forearm. He was wearing a black-hooded sweater, white T-shirt, black pants and white sneakers.

The suspect vehicle is described as a white 2020 Honda Civic with the Ontario licence plate CLCK150.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact investigators.

YRP also released a number of tips to keep in mind to avoid a carjacking: