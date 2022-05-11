Police are searching for two suspects after one person was shot and two others were sprayed with bear repellant during a robbery at a jewelry store in St. Catharines Wednesday morning.

Niagara Regional Police officers responded to a call for an armed robbery at Karat Jewellers at Fairview Mall, in the area of Geneva Street and North Service Road, around 11:30 a.m.

When officers arrived, they confirmed that a robbery had occurred and found three people injured.

Const. Barry Ravenek said two people inside the store were sprayed with bear spray during the incident and another person was shot in the parking lot.

“As a suspect was fleeing the store, shots were fired. One individual was struck,” Ravenek said. They were airlifted to a trauma centre with non-life-threatening injuries and are in serious condition.

The two other victims were also taken to the hospital.

Ravenek said the two suspects fled on a sports bike and were last seen on the Toronto-bound lanes of the Queen Elizabeth Way.

Police have released a photo of the suspects as well as limited descriptions. Both were wearing dark clothing. One was wearing a full-faced yellow motorcycle helmet while the other was wearing a black motorcycle helmet.

“Anybody who sees these suspects is encouraged to contact 911 immediately. They are believed to be armed and dangerous,” Ravenek said, adding that the incident was “concerning.”

A video shot by a witness and shared with CP24 shows two suspects ransacking the store with their guns drawn. When asked about how much was stolen, Ravenek said he did not have that information.

He noted that investigators are working with mall staff to obtain surveillance video.

“Members of the community can expect a large police presence in and around the Fairview Mall for the next several hours,” Ravenek said.

Niagara police are asking anyone with information to call them at 905-680-4111 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).