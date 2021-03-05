Toronto police have released images of two suspects who allegedly set fire to two tow trucks in the city's east end last month.

On Feb. 23, officers were called to a fire in the area of Victoria Park and Sunrise avenues and a second fire near Victoria Park and Parma Court.

Police say they later learned that two suspects had set fire to two tow trucks in the area and they were seen fleeing in a silver Ford F-150 truck with stolen plates.

Police have now released images of the suspects in an effort to identify them.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.