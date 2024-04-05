One man is dead after he was shot and killed in broad daylight in a residential neighbourhood in Brampton on Friday morning, Peel Regional Police say.

Officers were called to a home on Finegan Circle, near Mississauga and Mayfield roads, at around 8:30 a.m. for reports of shots fired.

When they arrived on scene, a man in his 30s was found suffering from gunshot wounds, police said, and he was subsequently pronounced dead on scene.

“At this point, it appears that the shooting occurred outside,” Const. Tyler Bell-Morena told reporters in front of the home where the shooting took place.

Investigators said they believe the suspects involved fled the scene prior to the arrival of officers. A photo of a vehicle of interest was released by police on Friday morning and hours later, investigators confirmed that the vehicle had been located and seized.

“That vehicle is on file as stolen,” Bell-Morena said.

The suspects, police said, remain at large.

Bell-Morena said.said police do not believe the shooting was random.

“We can consider this to be an isolated incident to this victim,” he added. “Whether or not the victim is the intended target that would come out in the forthcoming investigation.”

He said police have not yet confirmed whether the suspects and victim were known to one another.

“Right now the working theory is more than one suspect. That is subject to change,” Bell-Morena told reporters Friday.

He could not say if anyone else was at the home when the gunfire rang out but confirmed that no other injuries were reported.

Officers are continuing to canvass the neighbourhood for witnesses and security footage.

Police are also asking anyone with dash camera footage from the area at the time of the shooting to contact investigators.

“A shooting anytime is concerning and just completely unacceptable,” he said. “When we see it during daylight hours it is more brazen because there are more people out, there is more potential for witnesses. So that all speaks to some of the motives behind what happened.”