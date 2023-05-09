Police are searching for multiple suspects in connection with two possible hate-motivated assaults in Vaughan over the weekend.

The incidents occurred around 8:30 p.m. on May 6 outside a liquor store near Jane Street and Major Mackenzie Drive West.

According to York Regional Police, a suspect approached a 26-year-old man and commented on his choice of alcohol while uttering anti-homosexual derogatory slurs. A 27-year-old woman, who was with the victim, stepped between them and was assaulted, police said.

“Two more suspects got involved and both victims were assaulted, with the male victim being knocked to the ground,” investigators said in a news release issued Tuesday.

The woman was transported to hospital for treatment after the assault while the man sustained minor physical injuries and did not require medical attention.

The suspects fled the area in a black Nissan Rogue with the Ontario licence plate CLHL733 after a bystander intervened, police said.

On Tuesday, investigators released photos of one of the suspects, describing them as a white male between the ages of 25 and 35. The suspect has a slim build, short buzz-cut hair and a tattoo on his jawline and tattoos on both hands, police said.

He was last seen wearing a black Adidas jacket with white stripes on the arms, blue jeans and black and white sneakers with orange on the heels.

A second suspect is described as a male with a light-brown complexion, black hair, full black beard, wearing a red Cristiano Ronaldo Portugal soccer jersey.

Police have only described the third suspect as male.

“it is believed there was a crowd of people nearby at the time of this incident,” police said in the release. “Any witnesses who have not yet spoken to investigators are asked to come forward. Anyone who has information about the identity and/or whereabouts of the suspects are urged to contact police as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information can reach police at 1-866-876-5423 ext. 7441 or can contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.